American football quarterback, Tom Brady, has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots, where he’s played for 12-years, winning six Super Bowl victories, nine AFC titles, 219 wins, and three Most Valuable Player awards after 20 seasons with the club.

The 42-year-old first-time free agent made the announcement via his Twitter account on Tuesday but didn’t reveal his next destination.

In a statement, he wrote: ‘To all my teammates, coaches, executives, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family and the entire organization,’ Belichick’s statement began. ‘I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone.

‘You have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with…