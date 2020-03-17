Tonto Dikeh responds as followers ask why she didn’t show her son’s nanny’s face while wishing her a happy birthday

Tonto Dikeh took to Instagram to wish her son’s nanny a happy birthday but some Twitter users had a problem with the fact that the nanny’s photo was not used.

The actress shared photos of the delicacies prepared to celebrate the nanny’s birthday. This included cake, salad, Jollof rice, and more.

On the cake was written: “Happy birthday best nanny in the world.”

Tonto went on to express her gratitude and love for the nanny in three different Instagram posts.

In one post, Tonto added that she gave the nanny 400,000 Naira as a birthday present.

Well, some of her followers wondered why she did not put up a photo of the nanny and they questioned her. Someone asked if it’s an “audio nanny”, and one follower brought up the incident with Tonto’s ex-husband where he mentioned that he’s not been allowed to see his son under the guise that he doesn’t have a nanny.

Tonto’s followers then called for the actress to show a glimpse of the nanny, even if it’s just her…