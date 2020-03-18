Chief singer of Kano emirate council resigns

Naziru Ahmad popularly known as Naziru Sarkin Waka has resigned as the ‘chief singer’ of Kano emirate council, days after Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was dethroned as the Emir of Kano.

His resignation came after the principal private secretary to the deposed emir, Mujtaba Abba also resigned.

Naziru Ahmad expressed gratitude for the said appointment and opportunity to have served with the Emirate council for the past one year. He wrote in the resignation letter addressed to the Secretary, Kano emirate council;