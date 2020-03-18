Enyo Challenges Architects to an ‘Open Idea Competition’

Enyo Births Inaugural ‘Open Idea Competition’ for Architects Creative & Innovative Individuals

This year’s edition Enyo Challenges Architects and other creative Designers to an ‘Open Idea Competition’ themed “Sustainable Service Station”

If you are presented with an opportunity to win millions from doing something you’re passionate about, won’t you take it? We think YES! And luckily for some this opportunity is not farfetched.

Enyo Retail and Supply is once again opening its doors to all creative enthusiasts, architects and designers to design the service station of the future! Let your creative juices flow as you take on this project to create the next best thing to ever happen to the fuel retailing industry.

The task is to completely rethink the service station concept and come up with a new trendy, attractive and customer friendly and completely statuesque service station that speaks to Innovation and Sustainability is completely statuesque. Go all out with…