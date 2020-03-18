Facebook to give $1,000 to every employee to help them manage during pandemic

Social networking app, Facebook will give $1,000 to each of it’s 45,000 employees to help them during the coronavirus epidemic according to new reports.

Each of the company’s workers will get paid $1,000 and given an “exceeds” rating for their first six-month review of 2020, with the company agreeing to pay its hourly workers even if they can’t work and have to be at home due to the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world right now.

Facebook has never given it’s employees their full normal bonuses since it started operation 16 years ago and this move will represent the largest bonus paid out by any company during the coronavirus outbreak.

The move was reportedly announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an internal company memo on Tuesday according to The Information, whose reporter Alex Heath covers all Facebook activities.

Alex Heath Tweeting on Tuesday wrote; ”Facebook CEO Zuckerberg announced internally that all 45K employees are getting $1,000 in cash and will…