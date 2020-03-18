FG bars government officials from making foreign trips

As part of effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Government has barred all its officials from embarking on foreign trips.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known today Tuesday March 17th after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force Team on the COVID-19.

Mustapha also advised Nigerians coming in from outside the country to self-isolate themselves for 14 days to ensure they do not pose a threat to their immediate environment.