Former Rivers State Governorship candidate, Tonye Cole self-isolates after being on same flight with third coronavirus case in Nigeria

Former Rivers State Governorship candidate, Tonye Cole has announced that he is self-isolating after being on same flight with third coronavirus case in Nigeria.

Recall that the Ministry of Health on Tuesday March 17, announced that a 30-year-old lady who returned from the UK on BA 75 flight on March 13, tested positive for coronavirus.

The co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group who confirmed that he was on same flight, commended the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for the measures taken at airports to document all passengers coming into Nigeria.

Tonye Cole tweeted;