Gunmen storm Port Harcourt community, shoot Vigilante member in buttocks (graphic photos)

Gunmen suspected to be cultists on Tuesday night attacked members of Diobu Vigilante group at D-Tiger axis of Illabouchi, Mile 2 Diobu, a neighbourhood in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

The gunmen numbering about four, shot one of the Vigilantes in the buttocks in what is suspected to be a targeted attack on Diobu Vigilante members.

According to reports, the heavily armed gunmen stormed the street at about 8:20PM in a Toyota Camry and opened fire on one of the vigilante members, Mr Kelvin Dappa.

Mr Dappa was shot on the buttocks and the bullet pierced his laps.The victim is currently receiving treatment at Rivers State University Teaching Hospital.

More photos below..