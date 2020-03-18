Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus and France midfielder, Blaise Matuidi is the lastest footballer to test positive for the coronavirus.

A statement on the club’s website read: “Blaise Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19.

“The player, as of Wednesday 11 March, has been in voluntary home isolation. He will continue to be monitored and will follow the same regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Second player tested positive for COVID-19https://t.co/y1c3b62lCE pic.twitter.com/gr6rNQrZfB — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) March 17, 2020

The 32-year-old french football star is the second Juventus player to test positive for the virus after defender Daniele Rugani.