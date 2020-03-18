North West governors order closure of schools for 30 days over Coronavirus

Governors of the 9 North West states have ordered the closure of all schools for 30 days to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the region.

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari who is the Chairman of North West Governors’ Forum , announced the decision in a communique at the end of their meeting in Kaduna today March 18th. He said the affected states would carry out sensitisation campaigns to discourage large gatherings while encouraging citizens to uphold personal environmental hygiene.

The communique was jointly signed by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger State as the chairman of the North Central Governors Forum.

Present at the meeting were Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger).