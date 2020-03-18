Ogun state government bans cinemas, night clubs, large gatherings over Coronavirus





To curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Ogun state government has banned large gatherings in places like cinemas, sports arena, restaurants and night clubs for the next 30 days.

A statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, announcing the restriction, reads

Further measures so far taken to ramp up its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Ogun State Government has found it expedient to announce the following additional measures: • Immediate ban of all high-densitygatherings that would bring together 50 or more persons in the same place, such as social clubs, halls, cinemas, night clubs, restaurants, cafes, and sport arenas. This measure will be in effect for the next 30 days in the first instance. This restriction has to be enforced without prejudice to people’s fundamental rights to association and movement, because safety of our people and their welfare are priorities that cannot be toyed…





Source: Linda Ikeji