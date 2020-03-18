The ‘Paradigm Shift’, As Aircraft Engineer Isaac Balami Covers Pleasures Magazine’s March/April 2020 Issue

The commercial aviation industry is a highly complex space, where a large number of entities are involved in the delivery of travel products and services, which is sometimes manifested in a single product from a customer perspective. These actors are often collaborating and partnering to be able to co-deliver value and meet the expectation of customers. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA) statistics, from the moment passengers search online for an air ticket to the time they arrive at their destination, the airline is just one of around 26 business partners involved in the aviation chain.

Would you board a plane if you know it had very poor maintenance record? Would you put your life in the hands of an airline that uses defective parts for its aircraft? If you answered no to both questions, then you would appreciate the importance of other players involved, especially the aircraft maintenance industry. Basically, the safety of air travel relies on the…