14-year-old boy arrested in Lagos for having anal sex with two underage boys

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for reportedly having anal sex with two boys between the ages of 5 and 7.

The suspect who now faces statutory rape charges, committed the said offence at Egundabi Street, Alimosho area of Lagos where they reside. It was gathered that he was caught in the act after inserting an oily cream to lubricate the anus of the underage boys and inserting his penis thereafter.

PM Express reported that he was transferred to the Gender Section of the Police Command in Ikeja for interrogation after his arrest and subsequenty charged before an Ogba Magistrates Court for the alleged offence.

His plea was not taken by the presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat who ordered that he he remanded in a juvenile centre without an option of bail. The prosecutor was also directed to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice, before the matter was adjourned till April 6.