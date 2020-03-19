



Bam Bam has shared a photo of her dad and her husband Teddy A with her newborn daughter. The former reality star who welcomed daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan earlier this month covered her child's face with an emoji. She also shared a video of herself and her dad goofing around. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram Bam Bam's dad dotes on his granddaughter, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan (swipe)A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Mar 19, 2020 at 8:29am PDTThe post Bam Bam shows her daughter being doted on by her dad Teddy A and granddad (photos/video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji