Corps member dies in her sleep in Akwa Ibom orientation camp

A corps member serving in Akwa Ibom state reportedly died in her sleep at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Ikot Itie Udung, on Sunday March 15.

Mrs Queen Uba Eziuche, a Batch B member with call up number: NYSC/ISU/2020/0562, reportedly went to sleep after the regular morning exercise and she didn’t wake up.

The state NYSC coordinator, Mr Julius Amusan, who confirmed her death on Wednesday, said she died from an ailment suspected to be a terminal disease.

Meanwhile the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel lamented the death of the youth corps member. In a condolence message to the deceased’s family and the Director General of the NYSC, the governor expressed shock over Ms Eziuche’s death.

Governor Emmanuel said: “The sudden exit of Mrs Queen Eziuche has deprived Akwa Ibom State of the contribution she would have made in expanding the layers of our common humanity and also service to her fatherland.”