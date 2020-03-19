I mistakenly raped her – 20-year-old man arrested for the rape of 4-year-old girl says

A 20-year-old who was arrested for the rape of a 4-year-old girl has said he “mistakenly” raped the girl in his compound one morning.

Isaac Boniface, a resident of forest community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, was among the 25 suspects paraded by the Police in Plateau State yesterday, March 18, for various criminal activities.

While speaking to newsmen, Boniface said he knew his action was devilish but that “It was a mistake”, Daily Trust reports.

The State Police Commissioner, Issac Akinmoyede told journalists that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible.