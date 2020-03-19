Lagos state government bans religious gathering of over 50 worshippers

In a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Lagos state government, in agreement with religious leaders, has banned all religious congregational service of over 50 worshippers. The decision was reached after a meeting between the state government and religious bodies which comprised of members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim leaders.

Reading a statement after the meeting which held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said the groups agreed that all large religious gathering of over 50 people should be suspended immediately. He said the suspension would last for four weeks, with a necessary review carried out if need be.

He also announced that a 15-member committee comprises representatives of Muslims and Christians in the State has been set up to ensure the enforcement of the ban. Explaining why the figure was pegged at 50, the Commissioner said it…