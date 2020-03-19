Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde trends on Twitter as he’s criticized for holding a political rally amid Coronavirus crisis

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde is trending on Twitter after he held a political rally amid the Coronavirus crisis.

The Government of Ekiti State yesterday announced a case of Coronavirus in the state. The patient is a driver who drove an American Caucasian around from the moment he arrived at the Lagos international Airport on March 3.

It was revealed that the American man, his female caregiver, and the driver went to Ibadan, Oyo State, where they stayed for two weeks before driving down to Ekiti when the American man got sick and died.

After the driver who chauffered the American visitor around tested positive to Coronavirus, it was revealed that contact tracing will have to include Oyo state where the group spent two weeks.

However, Nigerians fear things may already be out of hand as much time has passed and those contacts would have made contact with so many other people.

This led Nigerians on Twitter to call out governor Makinde for carrying out a political…