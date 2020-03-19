Police arrest teenage mother who dumped her 1 week old baby at a refuse site in Calabar

The Cross River State Command have arrested a teenage girl, who allegedly dumped her one-week-old baby at a refuse site in Calabar.

The girl, whose name is still unknown, dumped the baby inside the waste bin at Otu Ansa Street, beside the Nigerian Immigration Service in Atimbo area of Calabar. See previous LIB report: here

The teenager was reportedly arrested on Wednesday morning, following a report allegedly made by her mother.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the abandonment of the baby but refused to speak on the arrest. However, residents of the Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters, Calabar, who said they witnessed the arrest, confirmed the development.

One of the witnesses, Mrs Regina Akpan, told journalists that the suspect was seen at the waste bin at about 3am when she was thought to have abandoned the baby boy.

“It was the suspect’s mother that alerted the police about her whereabouts. The mother said she had…