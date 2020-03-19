Schools across UK to shut down from Friday

The UK government will shut all schools in England as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in other to contain the disease at the “right time”.

Speaking at the government’s daily press conference on Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Looking at where we are now, we think now that we must apply further downward pressure on that upward curve by closing the schools.”

“So, I can announce today … that after schools shut their gates from Friday afternoon, they will remain closed for the vast majority of pupils until further notice.”

“This does mean that exams will not take place as planned in May and June, though we will make sure that pupils get the qualifications they need and deserve for their academic career,” Johnson said.

But the PM refused to rule out locking down the whole of London or even restricting people’s movement in public.

“We’ve always said that we are going to do the right measures at the right time,” he said, when asked…