Hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, others account for 70% COVID -19 deaths

Dr Osagie Ehanire has said that 70 percent of Nigerians that have died from the novel Coronavirus in the country are persons with hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, HIV, cancer, and tuberculosis.
He stated this during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 on Thursday, May 21.
According to the Minister, analysis of the number of deaths so far recorded as a result of the virus showed that 70 percent were males while the remaining 30 percent were females.
“The core morbidity of the fatalities we have had to COVID -19, 70% of them have hypertension, or diabetes, and the rest were kidney disease, HIV, cancer, tuberculosis, and other sundry challenges. A finding from the analysis of the death patterns shows 70% to 30% for male and female around that ratio and about 70% fatalities were persons who are 60 years old while a majority of positives were between the ages of 29 and 49; those are the most active ages in life.
A curious finding from the analysis…
Source: Linda Ikeji