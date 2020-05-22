Hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, others account for 70% COVID -19 deaths

Dr Osagie Ehanire has said that 70 percent of Nigerians that have died from the novel Coronavirus in the country are persons with hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, HIV, cancer, and tuberculosis.

He stated this during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19 on Thursday, May 21.

According to the Minister, analysis of the number of deaths so far recorded as a result of the virus showed that 70 percent were males while the remaining 30 percent were females.