Naomi Osaka breaks Maria Sharapova record after displacing Serena Williams to become highest-paid female athlete in history

Japanese tennis star, Naomi Osaka has become the world’s highest-paid female athlete, displacing US rival Serena Williams at the top of the list.

The 22-year-old also broke Maria Sharapova’s previous record for a female athlete which was set in 2015 when she totaled $29.7 million.

According to Forbes magazine, Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion, made £30.7m in prize money and endorsements over the past 12 months, setting a new record. That was £1.15m more than the amount earned by 38-year-old Williams.

Williams, a 23-time grand slam champion, has been the highest-paid female athlete for the last four years — earning between $18 million to $29 million.

Osaka ranks at No. 29 in the Forbes top-100 highest-paid athletes in 2020, ahead of Serena Williams who sits 33rd. It’s the first time since 2016 that two female athletes have been ranked in Forbes’ top-100 best-paid athletes list.

Osaka shot to prominence after beating Williams in the controversial…