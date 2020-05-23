Two people pulled out alive from wreck of Airbus A320 that crashed in Karachi after ‘both engines failed’ (Photos)

At least two people including a bank executive have been pulled alive from the wreckage of an Airbus A320 which crashed after an ‘engine failure’ in Pakistan on Friday May 22, with 98 people on board.

 

“Thank you so much. God has been merciful,’ Zafar Masood, the President of the Bank of Punjab said, according to officials who spoke to him in hospital after the crash. The other known survivor was named as Muhammad Zubair. 

 

The PIA’s Airbus A320 carrying 98 passengers including eight crew, was attempting to land at the city’s Jinnah International Airport after flying from Lahore before it crashed into a residential area of Karachi at about 14:30 local time (09:30 GMT). 

 

Pakistan’s civil aviation authority said the plane had 91 passengers and a crew of seven. 

 

At least two people aboard survived, according to the country’s health department, revising an earlier statement that three were alive. But the other 95 passengers and crew are believed to have…



