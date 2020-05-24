NCC counters Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s claim, says staff of Nigeria Diaspora Commission were not sent packing from Digital Economy Complex





The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has denied claims made by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission NIDCOM, that staff of her agency were kicked out of the new NCC Annex Building/Digital Economy Complex in Mbora, Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa in a recent interview with SaharaReporters, alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, ordered security operatives to send members of staff of NIDCOM packing from the NCC complex. Read here.

NCC has now released a statement dismissing her allegation. Read the statement below