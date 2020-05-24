Spain announces plans to welcome foreign tourists in July after major drop in Coronavirus cases

Spain has announced plans to welcome foreign holidaymakers in July after a major drop in Coronavirus cases as Bars, hotels, restaurants, and inland hotels have been told to “prepare to resume business in a few days”.

At a press conference on Saturday May 23, Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez disclosed that he has instructed the country’s tourism industry to prepare for a summer season for tourists.

He said: “We must begin to restart economic activity.

“Some of these sectors are hostelry and tourism, which have a fundamental role in the creation of employment.

“The moment has arrived. I’m announcing to you that there will be a tourist season this year and I invite all tourist establishments to start to prepare from today to restart their activity in a few days from now.”

Spain is also currently forcing foreigners into isolation for two weeks on arrival.

Mr. Sánchez also announced an official period of mourning in the country, lasting 10 days.

He added that…