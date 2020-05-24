Zambia’s Information Minister tests positive for Coronavirus

Zambia’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya on Saturday May 23, announced that she has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Siliya went into self-isolation after revealing that she is asymptomatic (has not shown any symptom) and does not feel ill. Siliya who confirmed this in a short video she shared on Twitter, said she tested positive despite taking all precautions such as masking, washing hands and keeping social distancing.

Siliya also urged citizens to stay calm and observe hygiene and social distancing measures. She is the first Zambian senior official to make public her status.

Here is the video below;

I just thought I should share! pic.twitter.com/Bjvtt9cnuE — Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) May 23, 2020

Zambia has recorded 920 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and seven deaths.