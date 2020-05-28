87 COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos

87 more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the Lagos state Isolation centers.

The state Ministry of Health disclosed this via its official Twitter page. It said of the 87 patients, 40 of them were females while 47 of them were males and they are all Nigerians.

”87 #COVID19Lagos patients; 40 females & 47 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The patients; 26 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark),11 from Agidingbi, 9 from Gbagada and 5 LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to #COVID19.” the tweet read

This brings to 825 the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in the state.