Boy engages in physical fight with his father for not giving him money for food (video)

A video shared online shows the moment a boy got into a physical fight with his father in Abia state.

In the video, the boy, named Abuchi, is seen fighting his father in front of their home, in the full glare of the public.

Voices can be heard cautioning the boy but the fight between father and son continued.

A spectator got involved and tried to separate the fight then pushed the father and son inside.

According to reports, the son was angry that his father has not given them money for food ever since the lockdown started.

