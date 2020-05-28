Nasarawa CAN chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin, has been kidnapped

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN ) in Nasarawa state, Bishop Joseph Masin has been kidnapped.

Confirming this to newsmen, Peace Masin, son of the clergyman, said the abudctors stormed their home at about 11pm on Tuesday, May 27

“They beat the house help and ordered her to call those who were inside. One of the ladies in the house opened the door and they gained access to the house where they took Bishop Masin away. They were accompanied by seven armed men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.” Masin said

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the state Commissioner for Police, Dogo Shammah, said the police is currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the safe rescue of the clergyman.