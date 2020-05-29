15 former African Presidents and Prime Minister back Adesina over calls for independent investigation against him

A coalition of 15 former African presidents and a prime minister have publicly expressed their support for the President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Akinwumi Adesina, following calls for an independent investigation against him by the United States government.

Recall that the US Government through its Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, said it had reservations about the process that led the ethics committee on 5 May to reject the whistleblowers’ accusations against the bank President. He further called for an independent investigation of Adesina who was cleared of the allegation against him by AfDB’s ethics committee.

However reacting to this, the former African leaders stated that any conflict resolution processes outside laid down rules would undermine the reputation of the bank and its president.

The statement reads in part;