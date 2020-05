Davido took to Twitter to post about the new house he got in Banana Island with money made from singing about “banana falling on someone”.

The house, located in the exclusive highbrow area of Lagos, features a private lift, something the singer says he’s always wanted.

After sharing videos showing the interior of the house on Instagram, he took to Twitter to write: “Moved to banana with money I made from singing about bananas falling someone …. Cruise.”