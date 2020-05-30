“The cover up just started”

People have taken to Twitter to protest after the result of George Floyd’s autopsy stated that there are “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation”, but noted that Floyd had underlying health conditions.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released these findings after conducting an autopsy on George Floyd on May 26.

The preliminary results of the autopsy were included in the statement of probable cause for charges against Derek Chauvin.

The statement said: “Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

The medical examiner noted that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for “8 minutes and 46 seconds total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was…