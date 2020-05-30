Tik Tok responds as Twitter users blast them for blocking #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd hashtags on the platform

Tik Tok users observed that hashtags calling for justice for George Floyd have been blocked on the platform and they took to Twitter to blast the video sharing platform.

 

The hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd were blocked so that users were unable to add those hashtags to their posts. Users felt this was Tik Tok’s way of promoting racism and they called them out for it.

 

@revengedja wrote: “TikTok blocked the #blacklivesmatter tag and every single tag related to #GeorgeFloyd. This is disgusting. F*ck TikTok.”

 

And Tik Tok responded: “We are aware of an issue that is impacting the hashtag view counts displayed at the upload stage. This appears to affect words at random, including terms like #cat and #hello. Our team is investigating and working quickly to address the issue.”

 

The explanation was not convincing enough for users and they continued to blast the platform.

 

Below are more Twitter reactions.

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

