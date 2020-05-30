Women have been raised to tolerate nonsense

Lami Phillips Gbadamosi has written a short note to women to encourage them to “be kind” to themselves.

The singer said that women have been taught to “be quiet” when mistreated and this has made them struggle with “self validation”.

She called on women to stop equating patience to foolishness and suffering and she advised that they be kind to themselves.

She wrote: “Women have been taught to be quiet when mistreated. We have been raised to tolerate nonsense and serve condescension. Many women struggle with self validation because over time the beauty in their identity was not celebrated. Dear woman please become what you were destined to become! Own that superstar status! You are worthy of peace of mind. You deserve to be treated well too. Patience should not = foolishness and suffering. Be kind to yourself. You are doing an amazing job .,, and I celebrate you.”