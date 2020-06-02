“King James Bible is the modern day slave book” Daddy Freeze says as he explains why Lucifer is not Satan

Daddy Freeze took to Instagram to state that Lucifer is not Satan and he blamed the misconception on the King James version of the Bible.
He said King James Bible is the “modern day slave book” and warned Christians to “use it at your own peril.”
He wrote:
Lucifer was mentioned 4 times in the Latin vulgate which was completed in the year 405, about 100 years before the English language was invented and 1,200+ years before the first English Bible was written in 1611.
–
Lucifer was mentioned by Jerome, who translated the Latin vulgate from the Vestus Latina in:
–
1: Isiah 14:12 referring to the king of Babilon.
2: Job 38:32 referring to the power of God itself, where God himself was speaking of his own power.
3: Job 11:17 Refering to prayer and repentance
4: 2nd Peter 1:19 Where Peter declared Christ to be Lucifer and that Lucifer would rise in our hearts.
–
So how did Lucifer become Satan? Because King James, the worst and most heretic Bible translation of all time declared…
Source: Linda Ikeji