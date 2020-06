Dr. Augustine Adeoye Arogundade, the Executive Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo LCDA is dead.

The Lagos council chairman died after a brief illness on Tuesday June 2, days after the death of Alhaja Tawakalitu Abiodun Ayilara, Secretary to the Local Government was announced.

Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi confirmed the death of the council chairman as he commiserated with Agbado Oke-odo LCDA over the sudden demise of the council chairman.