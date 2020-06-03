‘George Floyd’s killing shows the true face of US’

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayotellah Khamenei, has joined China to criticize the United States saying the police killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd shows the “true face” of the United States and its oppression of the peoples of the world, including its own.



Floyd’s killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week monday has sparked protests across the United States for a week leading President Donald Trump to order the military to intervene in states where the governors are ‘too weak’ to ‘dominate and take control’

The protests which has shown the great racial divide and discrimination existing in the US has coincided with the world’s deadliest Coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 100,000 people in the United States.

Iran has now come out to criticize the US.

“The fact that a policeman has cold-bloodedly pressed his knee on the throat of a black man until he died and that other policemen watched on without doing anything is…