Kogi Commissioner that allegedly battered and raped beauty queen is called in for questioning after damning evidence against him was gathered (video)

The Kogi Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Abdulmumuni Danga, who allegedly brutalized and raped a former beauty queen for calling him out on Facebook was called in for questioning. However, there has been pressure from the state governor and others in the political class to pervert justice, Segun Awosanya has said.

Earlier this year, a woman identified as Elizabeth, urged the commissioner on Facebook to assist his sister and family financially.

Danga was offended by the post and he allegedly hired thugs to kidnap Elizabeth from her home with her three-year-old son.

After Elizabeth was released, she shared a video, showing the wounds allegedly inflicted on her by the commissioner. She also claimed that he raped her.

Elizabeth said at the time: “After making the post, they started attacking me on social media and he sent some guys to come and get me.

“On getting to me, they flogged me. He flogged me himself, stripped me naked and made a video of me…