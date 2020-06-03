Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen voted Lille player of the season

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has been voted Player of the Season by French Ligue 1 club, Lille.

His club made the announcement on Twitter;

31 matchs ?

18 buts ?? ? ?? ???? ? Vous avez élu @victorosimhen9 DOGUE DE LA SAISON BY @boulanger ! Bravo et merci pour vos votes ?#SIBienEnsemble pic.twitter.com/DVX1EFNy4D — LOSC (@losclive) June 2, 2020

The 21-year-old youngster scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for the club before the season in France was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Wolfsburg striker was also named in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Osimhen follows in the footsteps of fellow Super Eagle striker, Moses Simon, who was also named Player of the Season by his French club FC Nantes.