Busola Dakolo gives update on her rape case against clergyman Biodun Fatoyinbo





Busola Dakolo, wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, has given an update on her rape case against clergyman, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Recall that in June 2019, she publicly accused the clergyman of violently raping her when she was a teenager and was worshipping in his church in Kwara state. She filed a suit against him but it was thrown out by the court.

In an update posted this afternoon on her Instagram page, Busola shared a copy of the letter she received from the police stating they have completed investigations into the case and have forwarded the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPP) for legal advice and further necessary action.

She alleged the Ministry of Justice has since received the case file for Fatoyinbo’s prosecution but has remained silent. She said her team has sent a letter to the Ministry of Justice over a month ago but no response yet.

Source: Linda Ikeji