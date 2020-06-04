“I just made the video unto likeness, I never knew it will go viral” man apologizes for sucking on his baby sister’s lips (video)

A final year student of LASU named Adeyeye Babatunde has apologized after a viral video showed him sucking on his baby sister’s lips while kissing her.

More than once, Babatunde sucked on the lips of the little girl in a video too inappropriate to share.

The girl looks no older than 5 and the video sparked outrage as people called him a pedophile.

He has now apologized and claimed he just French kissed her out of “likeness”. He said it won’t happen again and begged people to “die it down”.

A female in the video, believed to be the little girl’s mother, also added that there’s nothing going on and the man was just “playing” with the child

Below is the video and also reactions to it.