350 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria 

350 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 102 cases were recorded in Lagos, 34 in Ogun, 29 in FCT, 26 in Borno, 23 in Kaduna, 21 in Rivers, 17 in Ebonyi, 16 in Kwara, 14 in Katsina, 10 in Edo, 10 in Delta, 10 in Kano, 10 in Bauchi, 9 in Bayelsa, 8 in Imo, 4 in Plateau, 3 in Ondo, 2 in Nasarawa, 1 in Gombe and 1 and Oyo State.

In total, Nigeria has now recorded 11516 cases of COVID-19 with 323 deaths, while 3535 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country.

