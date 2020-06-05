5 brothers abducted in Kaduna after kidnappers broke into their home while they were sleeping

Gunmen have abducted six people in Kaduna, five of whom are brothers from the same parents.

The boys, who are between the ages of 8 and 18, were kidnapped in Gonin Gora area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The boys were sleeping in their home in the late hours of Thursday, June 4, when the kidnappers stormed the home, beat them up, and took them away.

Their father, Mr Bamidele Awelewa who narrated how the incident happened, said the kidnappers gained access into his compound by breaking the fence and later forced themselves into the main building.

He explained that they were armed with dangerous weapons and they beat up his children before whisking them all away.

Awelewa said that he and his wife were later released by the kidnappers and were asked to look for money to pay the ransom for the release of their five children or else they will be killed.

His wife, who is still in shock over the incident, appealed to the government to assist them…