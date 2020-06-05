Cristiano Ronaldo and his family don fancy costumes to celebrate the third birthday of his twins Eva and Mateo

Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids donned fancy costumes to celebrate the third birthday of twins Eva and Mateo on Friday, June 5.

It was a cozy, private event held amid the lockdown and both Cristiano and Georgina shared a photo to Instagram.

In the photo, Cristiano, 35, wore an Aladdin costume while Georgina Rodriguez, 26, wore a Power Ranger costume.

The Juventus star’s eldest son Cristiano Jr, 9, donned an Incredible hulk costume while birthday boy Mateo wore a Spider-Man outfit.

The girls, Alana, 2, and birthday girl Eva, 3, wore princess outfits.

“Happy Birthday to my two sweeties Eva and Mateo! We love you to the end of the world,” Cristiano captioned the photo.