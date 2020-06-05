Idyllic Property is proof that luxury does not begin in Banana Island

Hardworking Nigerians do not need to worry about the NEXT LEVEL or joining the 1% to enjoy luxury, Luxury begins with the right partners who understand your dreams and the state of your finances.

This is what Luxury means to us at IDYLLIC PROPERTY :

The right security and Neighbourhood.

Excellent finishings without breaking the bank.

A Tech-enabled smart home.

Luxurious baths

Modern kitchen with state of the Art Appliances

We have all this and more, that is why our HOMES sell out before it’s ready for the market.

Join us today by securing the last unit available or join the OFF PLAN package with an irresistible offer.

Contact the Direct Owner, MD IDYLLIC PROPERTY: MR OMOTAYO +234 817 224 5455

Property Type

Newly built switchless Smart 5 Bedroom Fully Detached With A BQ And 4Bedroom Semi-Detached With A BQ

PRICE :

5bedroom fully Detached N85M NOW N79.5M

4bedroom semi Detached N63M NOW…