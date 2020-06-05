Lady set to divorce her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with him

A Twitter user has announced plans of divorcing her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with him.
@txkate__ who disclosed that they will be getting divorced in July, said her husband called her a hypocrite and accused her of putting herself in that position after she shared the story with him.
She tweeted;
I told my husband about my sexual assault case. & he blamed me for it. he called me a hypocrite & told me I put myself in that position, ”I knew better” & I shouldn’t have been there, that I shouldn’t have been drinking. We’ll be divorced in July. This is why we don’t report.
it’s just crazy because the one person I thought would be there for me turned out to be the complete opposite.
Source: Linda Ikeji