Lady set to divorce her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with him

By
Headliners
-
4


Lady set to divorce her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with him

A Twitter user has announced plans of divorcing her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with him. 

 

@txkate__ who disclosed that they will be getting divorced in July, said her husband called her a hypocrite and accused her of putting herself in that position after she shared the story with him. 

 

She tweeted; 

 

I told my husband about my sexual assault case. & he blamed me for it. he called me a hypocrite & told me I put myself in that position, ”I knew better” & I shouldn’t have been there, that I shouldn’t have been drinking. We’ll be divorced in July. This is why we don’t report.

it’s just crazy because the one person I thought would be there for me turned out to be the complete opposite.

 

Lady set to divorce her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with himLady set to divorce her husband for blaming her after she shared her sexual assault case with him



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR