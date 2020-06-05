University of Ibadan Postgraduate student raped and killed in her apartment (photo)

A Postgraduate student of University of Ibadan identified as Shomuyiwa Azeezat has been raped and killed.

The incident occurred on Thursday night June 4th at her apartment in Ijefun Moniya road, Akinyele LGA of Oyo state. Eyewitnesses found a big stone near her mattress, leading to speculation that her head which was covered with blood was smashed with the stone.

An eyewitness said;

“Her neighbors discovered her dead this morning in her apartment and quickly informed the police. . “Upon interrogation by men of the Oyo State police command, the neighbors claimed not to have heard anything during the night and were whisked away for further questioning.”

The incident which occurred few days after Bello Barakat was also raped and murdered in Ibadan, has left many social media users now demanding for justice for the late rape victim with the hashtag #JusticeForAzeezat.

