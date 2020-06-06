57 New York police officers resign from ERT after two of their colleagues were suspended for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during protest

The entire Emergency Response Team at the Buffalo Police Department have resigned to show support for two other officers who were suspended without pay for shoving an elderly man to the ground during a protest in New York.

WIVB reporter, Dave Greber confirmed in a tweet that a total of about 57 officers resigned on Friday. He also said they are still employed, but no longer on ERT.

#BREAKING: I’m told the entire @BPDAlerts Emergency Response Team has resigned from the team, a total of 57 officers, as a show of support for the officers who are suspended without pay after shoving Martin Gugino, 75. They are still employed, but no longer on ERT. @news4buffalo — Dave Greber (@DaveGreber4) June 5, 2020

The move comes less than 24 hours after two cops in heavy gear were filmed shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino during a protest in New York on Thursday, June 4.

In the video shared online, Mr.Martin is seen falling backwards and hitting his head on the steps of…