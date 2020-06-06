LA Galaxy release player Aleksandar Katai after wife’s comments calling protesters ‘cattle’ and urging police to ‘kill protesters’

LA Galaxy player Aleksandar Katai has been released by the Los Angeles based football club two days after the club was made aware of racist comments posted by his wife on her social media page amid the Black Lives Matter protests that has been happening in the US and all over the world after the police killing of George Floyd.

Tea Katai, Katai’s wife posted on Instagram a photo with a caption written in Serbian urging police to kill protesters. In another post, she referred to protesters as disgusting cattle and in a third post she shared a racist meme.

On Wednesday, Galaxy condemned the comments made by Katai’s wife and then the player himself distanced himself from his wife’s posts late Wednesday night before a meeting with the club’s officials on Thursday to explain the situation.

Katai in a social media post said he did not share his wife’s views and they were not tolerated by his family.

On Thursday, a handful of club fans then gathered by the David Beckham…