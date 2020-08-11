Kidnapped Delta LG boss regains freedom





Hon. Aduge Okorodudu, the kidnapped chairman of Warri North council area of Delta State has regained freedom after being kidnapped along Mabiaku Road, near Nana Model College, Warri around 8pm on Saturday August 8. The Nation reported that Okorodudu was released in the early hours of Tuesday August 11, and a source claimed that some money was paid as ransom for his release. Delta State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya who confirmed the release of the Local Government Chairman said; "It is true. He has been released but we are yet to get the details".







Source: Linda Ikeji